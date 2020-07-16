All apartments in Los Angeles
11983 Darlington Avenue

11983 Darlington Avenue · (310) 975-2571
Location

11983 Darlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11983 Darlington Avenue · Avail. now

$5,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newley Renovated Brentwood 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Large Yard and Garage -
A Brentwood retreat! Newly renovate and walking distance to Brentwood Village, Restaurants and Shopping.

Hardwood floors, recessed lights, fireplace, new upgrades and appliances fused with classic Brentwood charm. Separate dining area, well appointed kitchen, new tile, renovated bathrooms, lots of closet storage and cabinets and in-home laundry area.

The rear yard is great. Large and open for entertaining. This is a home, not just a place to live.

Located east of Bundy and south of San Vicente in a residential section of Brentwood on Darlington, a quieter street. It is walking distance to Whole Foods as well as the heart of Brentwood food and shopping, the weekend Farmer's Market and more!

If you are seeking a family home, or are starting a new family and want a little room to grow, this home is exceptional.

Disclosure: Owner and its/their Agent(s) make no warranties, either expressed or implied, as to the accuracy of the data provided. Lessee shall verify, rely upon and satisfy themselves as to all data including but not limited to site layout, room count, amenities, utilities and size. Some of the information provided is estimated and based upon sources deemed to be reliable.

Note: Property will be delivered non-furnished.
**For questions or more information, email is the best form of contact**

(RLNE3764259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11983 Darlington Avenue have any available units?
11983 Darlington Avenue has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11983 Darlington Avenue have?
Some of 11983 Darlington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11983 Darlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11983 Darlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11983 Darlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11983 Darlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11983 Darlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11983 Darlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 11983 Darlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11983 Darlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11983 Darlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 11983 Darlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11983 Darlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11983 Darlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11983 Darlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11983 Darlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
