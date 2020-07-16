11983 Darlington Avenue

Amenities

Newley Renovated Brentwood 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Large Yard and Garage -

A Brentwood retreat! Newly renovate and walking distance to Brentwood Village, Restaurants and Shopping.



Hardwood floors, recessed lights, fireplace, new upgrades and appliances fused with classic Brentwood charm. Separate dining area, well appointed kitchen, new tile, renovated bathrooms, lots of closet storage and cabinets and in-home laundry area.



The rear yard is great. Large and open for entertaining. This is a home, not just a place to live.



Located east of Bundy and south of San Vicente in a residential section of Brentwood on Darlington, a quieter street. It is walking distance to Whole Foods as well as the heart of Brentwood food and shopping, the weekend Farmer's Market and more!



If you are seeking a family home, or are starting a new family and want a little room to grow, this home is exceptional.



Disclosure: Owner and its/their Agent(s) make no warranties, either expressed or implied, as to the accuracy of the data provided. Lessee shall verify, rely upon and satisfy themselves as to all data including but not limited to site layout, room count, amenities, utilities and size. Some of the information provided is estimated and based upon sources deemed to be reliable.



Note: Property will be delivered non-furnished.

**For questions or more information, email is the best form of contact**



