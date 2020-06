Amenities

One bedroom Apt. in a great location, walking distance to shops and restaurants, minutes away from L.A's best beaches and attractions. It is a great unit for young starting students and professional. It's a good size room with a walking closet and full size bathroom. The apartment was just recently remodeled with new kitchen, stainless steal appliances, high quality laminated floor and updated bathroom. It is a must see.