All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11966 ST WEIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11966 ST WEIR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

11966 ST WEIR

11966 Weir Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11966 Weir Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11966 ST WEIR have any available units?
11966 ST WEIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11966 ST WEIR currently offering any rent specials?
11966 ST WEIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11966 ST WEIR pet-friendly?
No, 11966 ST WEIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11966 ST WEIR offer parking?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not offer parking.
Does 11966 ST WEIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11966 ST WEIR have a pool?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not have a pool.
Does 11966 ST WEIR have accessible units?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11966 ST WEIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11966 ST WEIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College