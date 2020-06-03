Rent Calculator
11966 ST WEIR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
11966 ST WEIR
11966 Weir Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11966 Weir Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11966 ST WEIR have any available units?
11966 ST WEIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11966 ST WEIR currently offering any rent specials?
11966 ST WEIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11966 ST WEIR pet-friendly?
No, 11966 ST WEIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11966 ST WEIR offer parking?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not offer parking.
Does 11966 ST WEIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11966 ST WEIR have a pool?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not have a pool.
Does 11966 ST WEIR have accessible units?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11966 ST WEIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11966 ST WEIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11966 ST WEIR does not have units with air conditioning.
