All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11961 Weir Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11961 Weir Street
Last updated September 1 2019 at 5:26 AM

11961 Weir Street

11961 Weir Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11961 Weir Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1495; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $4500.00; IMRID16528

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11961 Weir Street have any available units?
11961 Weir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11961 Weir Street have?
Some of 11961 Weir Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11961 Weir Street currently offering any rent specials?
11961 Weir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11961 Weir Street pet-friendly?
No, 11961 Weir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11961 Weir Street offer parking?
Yes, 11961 Weir Street offers parking.
Does 11961 Weir Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11961 Weir Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11961 Weir Street have a pool?
No, 11961 Weir Street does not have a pool.
Does 11961 Weir Street have accessible units?
No, 11961 Weir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11961 Weir Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11961 Weir Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College