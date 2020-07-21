Rent Calculator
11961 Weir Street
Last updated September 1 2019 at 5:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11961 Weir Street
11961 Weir Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11961 Weir Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1495; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $4500.00; IMRID16528
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11961 Weir Street have any available units?
11961 Weir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11961 Weir Street have?
Some of 11961 Weir Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11961 Weir Street currently offering any rent specials?
11961 Weir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11961 Weir Street pet-friendly?
No, 11961 Weir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11961 Weir Street offer parking?
Yes, 11961 Weir Street offers parking.
Does 11961 Weir Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11961 Weir Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11961 Weir Street have a pool?
No, 11961 Weir Street does not have a pool.
Does 11961 Weir Street have accessible units?
No, 11961 Weir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11961 Weir Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11961 Weir Street has units with dishwashers.
