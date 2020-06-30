11959 Nebraska Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025 West Los Angeles
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Spacious and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath with newer bamboo wood floors and paint. One short block from Blue Bus stop on Bundy and 4 blocks from new Expo Light Rail Stop at Bundy and Olympic/ Exposition station.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue have any available units?
11959 NEBRASKA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.