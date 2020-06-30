All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11959 NEBRASKA Avenue
Last updated January 27 2020 at 1:16 AM

11959 NEBRASKA Avenue

11959 Nebraska Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11959 Nebraska Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Spacious and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath with newer bamboo wood floors and paint. One short block from Blue Bus stop on Bundy and 4 blocks from new Expo Light Rail Stop at Bundy and Olympic/ Exposition station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue have any available units?
11959 NEBRASKA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11959 NEBRASKA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue offers parking.
Does 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue have a pool?
No, 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11959 NEBRASKA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College