Los Angeles, CA
11931 Tiara Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11931 Tiara Street

11931 W Tiara St · No Longer Available
Location

11931 W Tiara St, Los Angeles, CA 91607
North Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11931 Tiara Street have any available units?
11931 Tiara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11931 Tiara Street currently offering any rent specials?
11931 Tiara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11931 Tiara Street pet-friendly?
No, 11931 Tiara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11931 Tiara Street offer parking?
No, 11931 Tiara Street does not offer parking.
Does 11931 Tiara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11931 Tiara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11931 Tiara Street have a pool?
No, 11931 Tiara Street does not have a pool.
Does 11931 Tiara Street have accessible units?
No, 11931 Tiara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11931 Tiara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11931 Tiara Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11931 Tiara Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11931 Tiara Street does not have units with air conditioning.
