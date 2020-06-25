All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

11915 DARLINGTON Avenue

11915 Darlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11915 Darlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
For lease in prime Brentwood a Three bedrooms & Two baths spacious light filled unit is sure to delight! Located in one of the most desirable areas, situated is a very well maintained and safe complex. The unit is a modern open concept floor plan including a full kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances perfect for cooking & entertaining! Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces. Master suite includes en suite and one bedroom includes private large patio. Large living and dinning area great for hosting! Placed in the back of the complex allows plenty of light to flow through as well as quiet and peaceful. Gated covered parking and convenient on-site laundry are included! Ideally located near trendy Brentwood hotspots like Alfred's Coffee & Tea, Baltaire's Restaurant, Katsuya, and Soul Cycle. Also don't forget the famous farmers market every Sunday! Near UCLA and easy access to the 405 and 10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue have any available units?
11915 DARLINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11915 DARLINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11915 DARLINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
