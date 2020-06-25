11915 DARLINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

For lease in prime Brentwood a Three bedrooms & Two baths spacious light filled unit is sure to delight! Located in one of the most desirable areas, situated is a very well maintained and safe complex. The unit is a modern open concept floor plan including a full kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances perfect for cooking & entertaining! Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces. Master suite includes en suite and one bedroom includes private large patio. Large living and dinning area great for hosting! Placed in the back of the complex allows plenty of light to flow through as well as quiet and peaceful. Gated covered parking and convenient on-site laundry are included! Ideally located near trendy Brentwood hotspots like Alfred's Coffee & Tea, Baltaire's Restaurant, Katsuya, and Soul Cycle. Also don't forget the famous farmers market every Sunday! Near UCLA and easy access to the 405 and 10 freeway.