All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11912 W SUNSET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11912 W SUNSET
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

11912 W SUNSET

11912 Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11912 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11912 W SUNSET have any available units?
11912 W SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11912 W SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
11912 W SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11912 W SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 11912 W SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11912 W SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 11912 W SUNSET offers parking.
Does 11912 W SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11912 W SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11912 W SUNSET have a pool?
No, 11912 W SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 11912 W SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 11912 W SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 11912 W SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
No, 11912 W SUNSET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11912 W SUNSET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11912 W SUNSET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College