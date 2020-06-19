11911 Mayfield Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed upper unit located in the heart of Brentwood, just blocks to upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Unit features remodeled gourmet kitchen with top-of-line stainless Vicking appliances, open bright living room, central air, hardwood floors, balcony, large master-suite with walk in closet, and stackable washer/dryer inside unit. Buildings features controlled access and exercise room. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units!