Los Angeles, CA
11911 Mayfield Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

11911 Mayfield Avenue

11911 Mayfield Avenue · (310) 951-4381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11911 Mayfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Beautiful 3 bed upper unit located in the heart of Brentwood, just blocks to upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Unit features remodeled gourmet kitchen with top-of-line stainless Vicking appliances, open bright living room, central air, hardwood floors, balcony, large master-suite with walk in closet, and stackable washer/dryer inside unit. Buildings features controlled access and exercise room. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 Mayfield Avenue have any available units?
11911 Mayfield Avenue has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11911 Mayfield Avenue have?
Some of 11911 Mayfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11911 Mayfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11911 Mayfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 Mayfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11911 Mayfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11911 Mayfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 11911 Mayfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11911 Mayfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11911 Mayfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 Mayfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 11911 Mayfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11911 Mayfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11911 Mayfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 Mayfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11911 Mayfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
