Los Angeles, CA
11911 Mayfield Ave PH
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

11911 Mayfield Ave PH

11911 W Mayfield Ave · (323) 639-3006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11911 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit PH · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Mayfield - Property Id: 153201

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Apartment. This lovely condo offers over 1700 sq.ft. of living space, featuring 3 full bedrooms 2.5 bath, fireplace, balcony, in-unit washer dryer, viking gourmet kitchen and upgraded flooring.

This beautiful community has been fully upgraded with full detail and comfortably.
The apartment is complete with generous interior storage and closets with full upgraded appliances. 2 Parking spaces are included.

Ernest
323.639-3006
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153201
Property Id 153201

(RLNE5727176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 Mayfield Ave PH have any available units?
11911 Mayfield Ave PH has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11911 Mayfield Ave PH have?
Some of 11911 Mayfield Ave PH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11911 Mayfield Ave PH currently offering any rent specials?
11911 Mayfield Ave PH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 Mayfield Ave PH pet-friendly?
Yes, 11911 Mayfield Ave PH is pet friendly.
Does 11911 Mayfield Ave PH offer parking?
Yes, 11911 Mayfield Ave PH does offer parking.
Does 11911 Mayfield Ave PH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11911 Mayfield Ave PH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 Mayfield Ave PH have a pool?
No, 11911 Mayfield Ave PH does not have a pool.
Does 11911 Mayfield Ave PH have accessible units?
No, 11911 Mayfield Ave PH does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 Mayfield Ave PH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11911 Mayfield Ave PH has units with dishwashers.
