11911 Mayfield Ave PH

Amenities
Mayfield - Property Id: 153201
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Apartment. This lovely condo offers over 1700 sq.ft. of living space, featuring 3 full bedrooms 2.5 bath, fireplace, balcony, in-unit washer dryer, viking gourmet kitchen and upgraded flooring.
This beautiful community has been fully upgraded with full detail and comfortably.
The apartment is complete with generous interior storage and closets with full upgraded appliances. 2 Parking spaces are included.
Ernest
323.639-3006
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153201
