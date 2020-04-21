11910 Venice Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This apartment complex features one of the best locations in all of Los Angeles, as you will be located 3.5 miles northeast of the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, and Culver City are all just a short drive away. The unit is also walking distance from the shops and restaurants of downtown Mar Vista, as well as public transportation.



This unit was recently renovated, and features new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and dark grey stone counter tops. The kitchen also includes a French door refrigerator with an ice-maker,dishwasher, garbage disposal, double sink, and pull down faucet. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and a Juliet balcony facing Venice Boulevard. The modern-looking bathroom is also new, and is accessed through the bedroom. The building is accessed through a secured gated entry, an intercom system, and parking in the back, with a washer & dryer on-site as well.

No Dogs Allowed



