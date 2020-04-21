All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

11910 Venice Blvd

11910 Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11910 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Mar Vista Apartments - Property Id: 267093

This apartment complex features one of the best locations in all of Los Angeles, as you will be located 3.5 miles northeast of the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, and Culver City are all just a short drive away. The unit is also walking distance from the shops and restaurants of downtown Mar Vista, as well as public transportation.

This unit was recently renovated, and features new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and dark grey stone counter tops. The kitchen also includes a French door refrigerator with an ice-maker,dishwasher, garbage disposal, double sink, and pull down faucet. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and a Juliet balcony facing Venice Boulevard. The modern-looking bathroom is also new, and is accessed through the bedroom. The building is accessed through a secured gated entry, an intercom system, and parking in the back, with a washer & dryer on-site as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267093
Property Id 267093

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5727172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11910 Venice Blvd have any available units?
11910 Venice Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11910 Venice Blvd have?
Some of 11910 Venice Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11910 Venice Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11910 Venice Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11910 Venice Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11910 Venice Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11910 Venice Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11910 Venice Blvd offers parking.
Does 11910 Venice Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11910 Venice Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11910 Venice Blvd have a pool?
No, 11910 Venice Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11910 Venice Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11910 Venice Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11910 Venice Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11910 Venice Blvd has units with dishwashers.

