All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11910 ST WAGNER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
11910 ST WAGNER
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:58 AM
11910 ST WAGNER
11910 Wagner Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11910 Wagner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11910 ST WAGNER have any available units?
11910 ST WAGNER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11910 ST WAGNER currently offering any rent specials?
11910 ST WAGNER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11910 ST WAGNER pet-friendly?
No, 11910 ST WAGNER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11910 ST WAGNER offer parking?
Yes, 11910 ST WAGNER offers parking.
Does 11910 ST WAGNER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11910 ST WAGNER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11910 ST WAGNER have a pool?
No, 11910 ST WAGNER does not have a pool.
Does 11910 ST WAGNER have accessible units?
No, 11910 ST WAGNER does not have accessible units.
Does 11910 ST WAGNER have units with dishwashers?
No, 11910 ST WAGNER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11910 ST WAGNER have units with air conditioning?
No, 11910 ST WAGNER does not have units with air conditioning.
