11908 Dorothy Street.

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym courtyard furnished

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,390* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,660* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,670* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,390/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Brentwood apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, cheery living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX174)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cozy living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Brentwood apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Courtyard



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in Brentwood, a small area on the Westside of Los Angeles. It is well-known for being one of the wealthiest in the county. The quiet neighborhood features tree-lined streets and impressive, upscale homes. San Vicente Boulevard is the main thoroughfare and is full of Italian eateries and cozy cafes. In addition, the historic Brentwood Country Mart is a beloved family-friendly retail hub that first opened in 1948. The Getty Center museum is also located in Brentwood and offers a world-class art collection that is ideal for culture lovers.



A Few Things To Note



-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.