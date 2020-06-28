All apartments in Los Angeles
11908 Dorothy Street.
Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:53 AM

11908 Dorothy Street

11908 Dorothy Street · No Longer Available
Location

11908 Dorothy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,390* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,660* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,670* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,390/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Brentwood apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, cheery living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX174)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cozy living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Brentwood apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Courtyard

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Brentwood, a small area on the Westside of Los Angeles. It is well-known for being one of the wealthiest in the county. The quiet neighborhood features tree-lined streets and impressive, upscale homes. San Vicente Boulevard is the main thoroughfare and is full of Italian eateries and cozy cafes. In addition, the historic Brentwood Country Mart is a beloved family-friendly retail hub that first opened in 1948. The Getty Center museum is also located in Brentwood and offers a world-class art collection that is ideal for culture lovers.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11908 Dorothy Street have any available units?
11908 Dorothy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11908 Dorothy Street have?
Some of 11908 Dorothy Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11908 Dorothy Street currently offering any rent specials?
11908 Dorothy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11908 Dorothy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11908 Dorothy Street is pet friendly.
Does 11908 Dorothy Street offer parking?
Yes, 11908 Dorothy Street offers parking.
Does 11908 Dorothy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11908 Dorothy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11908 Dorothy Street have a pool?
No, 11908 Dorothy Street does not have a pool.
Does 11908 Dorothy Street have accessible units?
No, 11908 Dorothy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11908 Dorothy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11908 Dorothy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

