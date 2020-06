Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport parking

No more showings or applications. Private compound perfect for the whole family! Rear bedroom has a private entrance en suite bathroom and laundry. This home has an abundance of closet space and covered exterior storage along with 2 carport spaces. The private backyard has a paved patio and basketball hoop which is perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area and an open kitchen make for easy living. This one will go quickly in this serene pocket of Culver City. Easy walking distance to stores and restaurants. Pet friendly, additional fees apply.