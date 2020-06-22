Amenities
Address: 11905 Avon Way #204, Culver City, CA 90066
- Rent: $2,150 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,500
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedroom: 1
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx: 750 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Stainless Appliances
- Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring
- Recessed Lighting
- Laundry On-Site
- Dual Pane Windows
- Decorative Fireplace in Living Room
- A/C Unit Included
- 1 Carport Space Included
- Utilities included: Water, Trash, & Sewage
- Pets Okay with $500 Deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.