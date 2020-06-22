All apartments in Los Angeles
11905 Avon Way

11905 Avon Way
Location

11905 Avon Way, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 11905 Avon Way #204, Culver City, CA 90066

- Rent: $2,150 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,500
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedroom: 1
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx: 750 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Stainless Appliances
- Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring
- Recessed Lighting
- Laundry On-Site
- Dual Pane Windows
- Decorative Fireplace in Living Room
- A/C Unit Included
- 1 Carport Space Included
- Utilities included: Water, Trash, & Sewage
- Pets Okay with $500 Deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11905 Avon Way have any available units?
11905 Avon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11905 Avon Way have?
Some of 11905 Avon Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11905 Avon Way currently offering any rent specials?
11905 Avon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11905 Avon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11905 Avon Way is pet friendly.
Does 11905 Avon Way offer parking?
Yes, 11905 Avon Way does offer parking.
Does 11905 Avon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11905 Avon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11905 Avon Way have a pool?
No, 11905 Avon Way does not have a pool.
Does 11905 Avon Way have accessible units?
No, 11905 Avon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11905 Avon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11905 Avon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
