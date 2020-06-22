Amenities

Address: 11905 Avon Way #204, Culver City, CA 90066



- Rent: $2,150 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,500

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedroom: 1

- Bathroom: 1

- Approx: 750 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Upstairs Unit

- Stainless Appliances

- Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring

- Recessed Lighting

- Laundry On-Site

- Dual Pane Windows

- Decorative Fireplace in Living Room

- A/C Unit Included

- 1 Carport Space Included

- Utilities included: Water, Trash, & Sewage

- Pets Okay with $500 Deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.