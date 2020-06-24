119 S Westmoreland Ave Unit 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent out this restored 1920s Art deco style 900 square foot unfurnished apartment in the vibrant neighborhood in MacArthur Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. This location is a Walkers Paradise so most daily errands going to and from nearby establishments in the downtown area do not require a car. You will never run out of places to hang out or play as it is conveniently situated near restaurants, coffee shops, recreation centers, and public parks. South Westmoreland Avenue is a mere eight minute walk from the Metro Purple Line (805) and the Metro Red Line (802) at the Wilshire / Vermont Station stop. The property has on-street parking that can accommodate 6 cars though on a first come, first serve basis. A covered car park will soon be constructed in the near future. The homes interior features 2 comfortable bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a small yet fenced yard, hardwood and marble floors. The lovely kitchen consists of smooth countertops, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and fine cabinets and drawers for enough storage. It has central Air Conditioner and gas heating installed for climate control. For your laundry needs, a coin operated washer and dryer are provided in the ground floor level where the parking is located. Pets such cats and dogs are allowed on the property (dogs are allowed up to 50 lbs.). A $500 deposit is required for each pet.



Nearby parks: Lafayette Park, MacArthur Park, Los Angeles, CA and MacArthur Park.



Walk Score: 96

Transit Score: 82



Nearby Schools:

Dr. Sammy Lee Medical And Health Science Magnet Elementary - 0.25 miles, 7/10



Virgil Middle School - 0.32 miles, 5/10

Belmont Senior High School - 1.56 miles, 4/10

Hoover Street Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

66 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

DASH Wilshire Center/Koreatown - 0.2 miles

204 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

754 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Purple Line (805) - 0.8 miles

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.8 miles



