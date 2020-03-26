All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11889 Wheeler Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11889 Wheeler Ave
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:29 AM

11889 Wheeler Ave

11889 Wheeler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Foothill Trails
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11889 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11889 Wheeler Ave have any available units?
11889 Wheeler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11889 Wheeler Ave have?
Some of 11889 Wheeler Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11889 Wheeler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11889 Wheeler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11889 Wheeler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11889 Wheeler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11889 Wheeler Ave offers parking.
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11889 Wheeler Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave have a pool?
No, 11889 Wheeler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave have accessible units?
No, 11889 Wheeler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11889 Wheeler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College