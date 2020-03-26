Rent Calculator
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11889 Wheeler Ave
11889 Wheeler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
11889 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave have any available units?
11889 Wheeler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11889 Wheeler Ave have?
Some of 11889 Wheeler Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11889 Wheeler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11889 Wheeler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11889 Wheeler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11889 Wheeler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11889 Wheeler Ave offers parking.
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11889 Wheeler Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave have a pool?
No, 11889 Wheeler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave have accessible units?
No, 11889 Wheeler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11889 Wheeler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11889 Wheeler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
