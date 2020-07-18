Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1186 W 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1186 W 14th St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 4:04 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1186 W 14th St
1186 West 14th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northwest San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1186 West 14th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely and pretty home for all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1186 W 14th St have any available units?
1186 W 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1186 W 14th St have?
Some of 1186 W 14th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1186 W 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1186 W 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1186 W 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1186 W 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 1186 W 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1186 W 14th St offers parking.
Does 1186 W 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1186 W 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1186 W 14th St have a pool?
Yes, 1186 W 14th St has a pool.
Does 1186 W 14th St have accessible units?
Yes, 1186 W 14th St has accessible units.
Does 1186 W 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1186 W 14th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College