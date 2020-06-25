Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11848 Mayfield Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11848 Mayfield Ave 1
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11848 Mayfield Ave 1
11848 Mayfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11848 Mayfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brentwood Apartment - Property Id: 149005
Front unit 2nd floor big balcony hardwood
Flooring bright unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149005p
Property Id 149005
(RLNE5104800)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have any available units?
11848 Mayfield Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have?
Some of 11848 Mayfield Ave 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11848 Mayfield Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College