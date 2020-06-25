All apartments in Los Angeles
11848 Mayfield Ave 1
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

11848 Mayfield Ave 1

11848 Mayfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11848 Mayfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brentwood Apartment - Property Id: 149005

Front unit 2nd floor big balcony hardwood
Flooring bright unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149005p
Property Id 149005

(RLNE5104800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have any available units?
11848 Mayfield Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have?
Some of 11848 Mayfield Ave 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11848 Mayfield Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11848 Mayfield Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
