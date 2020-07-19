Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11843 Apple Grove Lane
11843 N Apple Grove Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
11843 N Apple Grove Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For more information please call listing agent Carlos Ruiz at (818) 585-4618
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11843 Apple Grove Lane have any available units?
11843 Apple Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11843 Apple Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11843 Apple Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11843 Apple Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11843 Apple Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11843 Apple Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 11843 Apple Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11843 Apple Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11843 Apple Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11843 Apple Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 11843 Apple Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11843 Apple Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 11843 Apple Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11843 Apple Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11843 Apple Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11843 Apple Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11843 Apple Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
