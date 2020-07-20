Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11829 Louise Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11829 Louise Avenue
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11829 Louise Avenue
11829 Louise Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11829 Louise Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This Granada Hills custom home is private
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11829 Louise Avenue have any available units?
11829 Louise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11829 Louise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11829 Louise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 Louise Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11829 Louise Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11829 Louise Avenue offer parking?
No, 11829 Louise Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11829 Louise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11829 Louise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 Louise Avenue have a pool?
No, 11829 Louise Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11829 Louise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11829 Louise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 Louise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11829 Louise Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11829 Louise Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11829 Louise Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College