11820 hart st 2
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM
11820 hart st 2
11820 W Hart St
No Longer Available
Location
11820 W Hart St, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Hart - Property Id: 97739
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97739
Property Id 97739
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4774232)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11820 hart st 2 have any available units?
11820 hart st 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11820 hart st 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11820 hart st 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11820 hart st 2 pet-friendly?
No, 11820 hart st 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11820 hart st 2 offer parking?
No, 11820 hart st 2 does not offer parking.
Does 11820 hart st 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11820 hart st 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11820 hart st 2 have a pool?
No, 11820 hart st 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11820 hart st 2 have accessible units?
No, 11820 hart st 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11820 hart st 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11820 hart st 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11820 hart st 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11820 hart st 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
