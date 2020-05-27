Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11818 ST MOORPARK
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11818 ST MOORPARK
11818 Moorpark Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11818 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11818 ST MOORPARK have any available units?
11818 ST MOORPARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11818 ST MOORPARK currently offering any rent specials?
11818 ST MOORPARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11818 ST MOORPARK pet-friendly?
No, 11818 ST MOORPARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11818 ST MOORPARK offer parking?
Yes, 11818 ST MOORPARK offers parking.
Does 11818 ST MOORPARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11818 ST MOORPARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11818 ST MOORPARK have a pool?
No, 11818 ST MOORPARK does not have a pool.
Does 11818 ST MOORPARK have accessible units?
No, 11818 ST MOORPARK does not have accessible units.
Does 11818 ST MOORPARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 11818 ST MOORPARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11818 ST MOORPARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 11818 ST MOORPARK does not have units with air conditioning.
