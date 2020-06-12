11808 ST DOROTHY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Contemporary residence with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and high ceilings in the heart of Brentwood, close to many restaurants, shops, WholeFood and weekly farmers market. Double doors open to a bright and spacious open floor plan with nearly 2,000 square feet and abundant storage. The master suite comprises of a newly remodeled master bathroom with separate tub and walk-in shower, large closets, and fireplace. This home features new wood floors, a well-appointed kitchen with expansive Caesarstone countertops, two private balconies, two fireplaces, powder room, and full-size washer and dryer in unit. NEST-controlled thermostat and LED lighting throughout. It includes two side-by-side parking spaces and additional parking for guests. Nice open courtyard building with large pool and spa, centrally located on Dorothy and Granville.