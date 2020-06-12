All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11808 ST DOROTHY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11808 ST DOROTHY
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

11808 ST DOROTHY

11808 Dorothy Street · (310) 980-9838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11808 Dorothy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Contemporary residence with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and high ceilings in the heart of Brentwood, close to many restaurants, shops, WholeFood and weekly farmers market. Double doors open to a bright and spacious open floor plan with nearly 2,000 square feet and abundant storage. The master suite comprises of a newly remodeled master bathroom with separate tub and walk-in shower, large closets, and fireplace. This home features new wood floors, a well-appointed kitchen with expansive Caesarstone countertops, two private balconies, two fireplaces, powder room, and full-size washer and dryer in unit. NEST-controlled thermostat and LED lighting throughout. It includes two side-by-side parking spaces and additional parking for guests. Nice open courtyard building with large pool and spa, centrally located on Dorothy and Granville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11808 ST DOROTHY have any available units?
11808 ST DOROTHY has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11808 ST DOROTHY have?
Some of 11808 ST DOROTHY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11808 ST DOROTHY currently offering any rent specials?
11808 ST DOROTHY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11808 ST DOROTHY pet-friendly?
No, 11808 ST DOROTHY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11808 ST DOROTHY offer parking?
Yes, 11808 ST DOROTHY does offer parking.
Does 11808 ST DOROTHY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11808 ST DOROTHY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11808 ST DOROTHY have a pool?
Yes, 11808 ST DOROTHY has a pool.
Does 11808 ST DOROTHY have accessible units?
No, 11808 ST DOROTHY does not have accessible units.
Does 11808 ST DOROTHY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11808 ST DOROTHY does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11808 ST DOROTHY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity