1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1-Bathroom unit is located on USC's north side, a short walk to campus. It features electronic key-less access, flat screen Smart tv's in the living room and bedrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, all-new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator.



This unit is located within the DPS patrol zone on the highly-sought after North side of campus. The bedrooms are very large, and the unit features a separate dining area.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hG47WnWWrF7



*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.



