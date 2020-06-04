All apartments in Los Angeles
1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A

1180 West Adams Boulevard · (213) 377-6482
Location

1180 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,690

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1-Bathroom unit is located on USC's north side, a short walk to campus. It features electronic key-less access, flat screen Smart tv's in the living room and bedrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, all-new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator.

This unit is located within the DPS patrol zone on the highly-sought after North side of campus. The bedrooms are very large, and the unit features a separate dining area.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hG47WnWWrF7

*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.

California DRE#02092585

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A have any available units?
1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A have?
Some of 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A offer parking?
No, 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A have a pool?
No, 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1180 W Adams Blvd, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
