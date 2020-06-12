All apartments in Los Angeles
118 S. Orange Drive

118 S Orange Dr · No Longer Available
Location

118 S Orange Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 S. Orange Drive have any available units?
118 S. Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 118 S. Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 S. Orange Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 S. Orange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 118 S. Orange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 118 S. Orange Drive offer parking?
No, 118 S. Orange Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 S. Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 S. Orange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 S. Orange Drive have a pool?
No, 118 S. Orange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 S. Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 S. Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 S. Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 S. Orange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 S. Orange Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 S. Orange Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
