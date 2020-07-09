Rent Calculator
118 S Lake St
118 S Lake St
118 South Lake Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
118 South Lake Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About the Unit:
Hardwood Flooring
Great Closet Space
Bright Natural Light Throughout
Stove & Fridge Included
About the Building:
Centrally Located
Great, Friendly Neighbors
Secure, Private Living Envirnment
(RLNE3595346)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 S Lake St have any available units?
118 S Lake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 118 S Lake St have?
Some of 118 S Lake St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 118 S Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
118 S Lake St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 S Lake St pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 S Lake St is pet friendly.
Does 118 S Lake St offer parking?
No, 118 S Lake St does not offer parking.
Does 118 S Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 S Lake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 S Lake St have a pool?
No, 118 S Lake St does not have a pool.
Does 118 S Lake St have accessible units?
No, 118 S Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 118 S Lake St have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 S Lake St does not have units with dishwashers.
