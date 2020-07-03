All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:36 AM

118 S Avenue 50

118 Avenue 50 · No Longer Available
Location

118 Avenue 50, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 S Avenue 50 have any available units?
118 S Avenue 50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 S Avenue 50 have?
Some of 118 S Avenue 50's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 S Avenue 50 currently offering any rent specials?
118 S Avenue 50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 S Avenue 50 pet-friendly?
No, 118 S Avenue 50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 118 S Avenue 50 offer parking?
Yes, 118 S Avenue 50 offers parking.
Does 118 S Avenue 50 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 S Avenue 50 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 S Avenue 50 have a pool?
No, 118 S Avenue 50 does not have a pool.
Does 118 S Avenue 50 have accessible units?
No, 118 S Avenue 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 118 S Avenue 50 have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 S Avenue 50 does not have units with dishwashers.

