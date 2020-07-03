Rent Calculator
118 S Avenue 50
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:36 AM
118 S Avenue 50
118 Avenue 50
·
No Longer Available
Location
118 Avenue 50, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 S Avenue 50 have any available units?
118 S Avenue 50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 118 S Avenue 50 have?
Some of 118 S Avenue 50's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 118 S Avenue 50 currently offering any rent specials?
118 S Avenue 50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 S Avenue 50 pet-friendly?
No, 118 S Avenue 50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 118 S Avenue 50 offer parking?
Yes, 118 S Avenue 50 offers parking.
Does 118 S Avenue 50 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 S Avenue 50 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 S Avenue 50 have a pool?
No, 118 S Avenue 50 does not have a pool.
Does 118 S Avenue 50 have accessible units?
No, 118 S Avenue 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 118 S Avenue 50 have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 S Avenue 50 does not have units with dishwashers.
