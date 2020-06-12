Rent Calculator
11786 Moorpark Street
11786 Moorpark Street
·
Location
11786 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely tr-level Townhouse in the heart of Studio Village.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11786 Moorpark Street have any available units?
11786 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11786 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
11786 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11786 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 11786 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11786 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 11786 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 11786 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11786 Moorpark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11786 Moorpark Street have a pool?
No, 11786 Moorpark Street does not have a pool.
Does 11786 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 11786 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11786 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11786 Moorpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11786 Moorpark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11786 Moorpark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
