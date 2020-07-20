1177 Wellesley Ave. #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking hot tub

Dramatic NY Loft Style 2-level Townhome - Spacious townhome style unit in small 4-unit complex. Spiral staircase leads to great room w/ marble FP, hardwood floors, spacious balcony. Very sunny & bright S/W exp! Spacious gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite tops, cherry cabinets, & built-in wine storage. Private master w/ FP, walk-in closet, marble spa tub, sep. shower & more. Gated garaged 2 tandem parking, guest parking & extra storage. Location! Walking distance to Brentwood and Santa Monica restaurants and businesses. Central HEPA air filter, air purifier and customized wood shelves. Loft feel with very large living area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4510968)