Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1177 Wellesley Ave. #202

1177 S Wellesley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1177 S Wellesley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Dramatic NY Loft Style 2-level Townhome - Spacious townhome style unit in small 4-unit complex. Spiral staircase leads to great room w/ marble FP, hardwood floors, spacious balcony. Very sunny & bright S/W exp! Spacious gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite tops, cherry cabinets, & built-in wine storage. Private master w/ FP, walk-in closet, marble spa tub, sep. shower & more. Gated garaged 2 tandem parking, guest parking & extra storage. Location! Walking distance to Brentwood and Santa Monica restaurants and businesses. Central HEPA air filter, air purifier and customized wood shelves. Loft feel with very large living area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4510968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 have any available units?
1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 have?
Some of 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 offers parking.
Does 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 have a pool?
No, 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 have accessible units?
No, 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 Wellesley Ave. #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
