Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11749 Riverside Drive
11749 Riverside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11749 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Welcome to highly desired city of Valley Village remodel 2 bedroom with 1 ready for you to lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11749 Riverside Drive have any available units?
11749 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11749 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11749 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11749 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11749 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11749 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 11749 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11749 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11749 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11749 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 11749 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11749 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 11749 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11749 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11749 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11749 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11749 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
