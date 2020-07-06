All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
11746 EXPOSITION
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

11746 EXPOSITION

11746 Exposition Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11746 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11746 EXPOSITION have any available units?
11746 EXPOSITION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11746 EXPOSITION currently offering any rent specials?
11746 EXPOSITION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11746 EXPOSITION pet-friendly?
No, 11746 EXPOSITION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11746 EXPOSITION offer parking?
Yes, 11746 EXPOSITION offers parking.
Does 11746 EXPOSITION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11746 EXPOSITION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11746 EXPOSITION have a pool?
No, 11746 EXPOSITION does not have a pool.
Does 11746 EXPOSITION have accessible units?
No, 11746 EXPOSITION does not have accessible units.
Does 11746 EXPOSITION have units with dishwashers?
No, 11746 EXPOSITION does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11746 EXPOSITION have units with air conditioning?
No, 11746 EXPOSITION does not have units with air conditioning.

