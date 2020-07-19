All apartments in Los Angeles
11738 KIOWA Avenue

11738 W Kiowa Ave
Location

11738 W Kiowa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
guest parking
Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath corner penthouse unit just blocks from both Brentwood Village & Wilshire Blvd. restaurants, shops and grocery stores. Large open floor plan with north facing living area, gas fireplace, balcony & patio. Great for entertaining with lots of windows and natural light, distressed wood floors, over-sized crown molding, stone counters. Kitchen features antique finished cabinets, breakfast bar, Viking appliances, microwave & tiled backsplash. Mater suite with walk-in closet, dual sink bathroom. Two other spacious bedrooms, SxS laundry, 2 individual parking spaces, Complex features gym and guest parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11738 KIOWA Avenue have any available units?
11738 KIOWA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11738 KIOWA Avenue have?
Some of 11738 KIOWA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11738 KIOWA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11738 KIOWA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11738 KIOWA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11738 KIOWA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11738 KIOWA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11738 KIOWA Avenue offers parking.
Does 11738 KIOWA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11738 KIOWA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11738 KIOWA Avenue have a pool?
No, 11738 KIOWA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11738 KIOWA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11738 KIOWA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11738 KIOWA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11738 KIOWA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
