11738 KIOWA Avenue

Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath corner penthouse unit just blocks from both Brentwood Village & Wilshire Blvd. restaurants, shops and grocery stores. Large open floor plan with north facing living area, gas fireplace, balcony & patio. Great for entertaining with lots of windows and natural light, distressed wood floors, over-sized crown molding, stone counters. Kitchen features antique finished cabinets, breakfast bar, Viking appliances, microwave & tiled backsplash. Mater suite with walk-in closet, dual sink bathroom. Two other spacious bedrooms, SxS laundry, 2 individual parking spaces, Complex features gym and guest parking spaces.