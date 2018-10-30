Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11721 ST CHENAULT
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM
1 of 39
11721 ST CHENAULT
11721 Chenault Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11721 Chenault Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have any available units?
11721 ST CHENAULT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11721 ST CHENAULT currently offering any rent specials?
11721 ST CHENAULT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11721 ST CHENAULT pet-friendly?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT offer parking?
Yes, 11721 ST CHENAULT offers parking.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have a pool?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT does not have a pool.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have accessible units?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT does not have accessible units.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT does not have units with air conditioning.
