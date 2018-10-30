All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11721 ST CHENAULT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11721 ST CHENAULT
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

11721 ST CHENAULT

11721 Chenault Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11721 Chenault Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have any available units?
11721 ST CHENAULT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11721 ST CHENAULT currently offering any rent specials?
11721 ST CHENAULT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11721 ST CHENAULT pet-friendly?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT offer parking?
Yes, 11721 ST CHENAULT offers parking.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have a pool?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT does not have a pool.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have accessible units?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT does not have accessible units.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11721 ST CHENAULT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11721 ST CHENAULT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College