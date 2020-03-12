All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

117 South Ellery Drive

117 South Ellery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 South Ellery Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
New Hardwood Floors
granite countertops
Recessed Lighting
Fridge, Oven, Stove Included
Central A/C and Heat
Large Back Yard
Pets Okay
Water, Sewer, Trash paid by owner.
Electric and Gas paid by tenant
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 South Ellery Drive have any available units?
117 South Ellery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 South Ellery Drive have?
Some of 117 South Ellery Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 South Ellery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 South Ellery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 South Ellery Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 South Ellery Drive is pet friendly.
Does 117 South Ellery Drive offer parking?
No, 117 South Ellery Drive does not offer parking.
Does 117 South Ellery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 South Ellery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 South Ellery Drive have a pool?
No, 117 South Ellery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 117 South Ellery Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 South Ellery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 South Ellery Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 South Ellery Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
