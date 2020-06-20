Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019
11690 Kismet Avenue
11690 Kismet Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
11690 Kismet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails
Amenities
garage
carpet
Excellent Sylmar neighborhood above Foothill, 4 Bed / 2 Bath, two story home with new paint and carpet. Also for sale at $529,000.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have any available units?
11690 Kismet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11690 Kismet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11690 Kismet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11690 Kismet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11690 Kismet Avenue offers parking.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have a pool?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
