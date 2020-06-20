All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11690 Kismet Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11690 Kismet Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11690 Kismet Avenue

11690 Kismet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Foothill Trails
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11690 Kismet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Sylmar neighborhood above Foothill, 4 Bed / 2 Bath, two story home with new paint and carpet. Also for sale at $529,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have any available units?
11690 Kismet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11690 Kismet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11690 Kismet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11690 Kismet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11690 Kismet Avenue offers parking.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have a pool?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11690 Kismet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11690 Kismet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College