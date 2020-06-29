All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

11670 W SUNSET

11670 Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11670 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11670 W SUNSET have any available units?
11670 W SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11670 W SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
11670 W SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11670 W SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 11670 W SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11670 W SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 11670 W SUNSET offers parking.
Does 11670 W SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11670 W SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11670 W SUNSET have a pool?
No, 11670 W SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 11670 W SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 11670 W SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 11670 W SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
No, 11670 W SUNSET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11670 W SUNSET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11670 W SUNSET does not have units with air conditioning.

