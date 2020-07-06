All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

11645 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Light and bright unit with a loft on top floor of a three-story building. Balcony with gorgeous views of the hills and within perfect walking distance to San Vicente and all of the high-end shopping and restaurants the neighborhood has to offer. Situated in Brentwood just a short drive to the beach or into Beverly Hills! Private parking spot in gated garage. Access to complex pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11645 MONTANA AVE have any available units?
11645 MONTANA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11645 MONTANA AVE have?
Some of 11645 MONTANA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11645 MONTANA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
11645 MONTANA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11645 MONTANA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 11645 MONTANA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11645 MONTANA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 11645 MONTANA AVE offers parking.
Does 11645 MONTANA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11645 MONTANA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11645 MONTANA AVE have a pool?
Yes, 11645 MONTANA AVE has a pool.
Does 11645 MONTANA AVE have accessible units?
No, 11645 MONTANA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11645 MONTANA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11645 MONTANA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

