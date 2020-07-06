11645 MONTANA AVE

11645 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Brentwood
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Light and bright unit with a loft on top floor of a three-story building. Balcony with gorgeous views of the hills and within perfect walking distance to San Vicente and all of the high-end shopping and restaurants the neighborhood has to offer. Situated in Brentwood just a short drive to the beach or into Beverly Hills! Private parking spot in gated garage. Access to complex pool and spa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
