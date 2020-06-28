All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:55 PM

11644 Chandler Blvd

11644 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11644 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1700; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3295.00; IMRID17031

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11644 Chandler Blvd have any available units?
11644 Chandler Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11644 Chandler Blvd have?
Some of 11644 Chandler Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11644 Chandler Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11644 Chandler Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11644 Chandler Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11644 Chandler Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11644 Chandler Blvd offers parking.
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11644 Chandler Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd have a pool?
No, 11644 Chandler Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11644 Chandler Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11644 Chandler Blvd has units with dishwashers.
