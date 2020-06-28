Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11644 Chandler Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11644 Chandler Blvd
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:55 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11644 Chandler Blvd
11644 Chandler Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11644 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1700; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3295.00; IMRID17031
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd have any available units?
11644 Chandler Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11644 Chandler Blvd have?
Some of 11644 Chandler Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11644 Chandler Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11644 Chandler Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11644 Chandler Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11644 Chandler Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11644 Chandler Blvd offers parking.
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11644 Chandler Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd have a pool?
No, 11644 Chandler Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11644 Chandler Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11644 Chandler Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11644 Chandler Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College