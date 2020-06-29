All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

1164 WELLESLEY Avenue

1164 Wellesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1164 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
range
Commission for first year only. Tenant pays move in , move out fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue have any available units?
1164 WELLESLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue have?
Some of 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1164 WELLESLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 WELLESLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

