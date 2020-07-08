11626 Gorham Ave APT 403

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11626 Gorham - Property Id: 168226



OVE IN READY :)- Large open living room with fireplace! Nice size dining room with ceiling fan along with lots of storage room and large pantry. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Large Master bedroom En suite and Second bedroom is a good size with 12 foot of closet and a large window, lots of closet space! One parking space included plus no permit needed for the street. (When the building was built in the 1960s, most families only had one car, so garages weren't built for multiple cars.)



Location is close to the Brentwood shopping district which includes coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, gas station, cleaners etc.



For fast response text 310-893-4942



PLEASE NOTE SQFT IS AN APPROXIMATE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168226p

