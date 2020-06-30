All apartments in Los Angeles
11622 Gorham Ave 1

11622 Gorham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11622 Gorham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REST OF DECEMBER FREE! NEWLY REMODELED - Property Id: 191214

REST OF DECEMBER FREE- BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS NEWLY REMODELED

NEWLY REMODELED MOVE IN READY LOTS OF LIGHT, HIGH CEILINGS AND MASSIVE BALCONY :)- Large open living room ! Nice size dining room with ceiling fan along with lots of storage room and large pantry. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Large Master bedroom with 12 foot of closet and a large window, lots of closet space! One parking space included plus no permit needed for the street. (When the building was built in the 1960s, most families only had one car, so garages weren't built for multiple cars.)

Gated outdoor space and not to mention pet friendly. WOOF WOOF/ MEOW :O)

Location is close to the shopping district which includes coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, gas station, cleaners etc.

For fast response text 310-893-4942

SQFT IS BASED ON ESTIMATE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191214
Property Id 191214

(RLNE5404122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11622 Gorham Ave 1 have any available units?
11622 Gorham Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11622 Gorham Ave 1 have?
Some of 11622 Gorham Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11622 Gorham Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11622 Gorham Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11622 Gorham Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11622 Gorham Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 11622 Gorham Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11622 Gorham Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 11622 Gorham Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11622 Gorham Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11622 Gorham Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 11622 Gorham Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11622 Gorham Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 11622 Gorham Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11622 Gorham Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11622 Gorham Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.

