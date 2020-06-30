11622 Gorham Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REST OF DECEMBER FREE! NEWLY REMODELED - Property Id: 191214



REST OF DECEMBER FREE- BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS NEWLY REMODELED



NEWLY REMODELED MOVE IN READY LOTS OF LIGHT, HIGH CEILINGS AND MASSIVE BALCONY :)- Large open living room ! Nice size dining room with ceiling fan along with lots of storage room and large pantry. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Large Master bedroom with 12 foot of closet and a large window, lots of closet space! One parking space included plus no permit needed for the street. (When the building was built in the 1960s, most families only had one car, so garages weren't built for multiple cars.)



Gated outdoor space and not to mention pet friendly. WOOF WOOF/ MEOW :O)



Location is close to the shopping district which includes coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, gas station, cleaners etc.



For fast response text 310-893-4942



SQFT IS BASED ON ESTIMATE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191214

Property Id 191214



(RLNE5404122)