11611 Montana Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage internet access

One of a Kind CA Coastal Style Luxury 3BR Penthouse with High Vaulted Ceilings and rooftop patio/terrace in Prime Brentwood. Peaceful and Safe!! Massive Ultra Modern + Updated Brentwood Masterpiece. Features 4 large terraces and a wonderfully massive living and dining room area with Fireplace. W/D in unit. Super close to the best schools and shops in all of LA. One of the best neighborhoods in Los Angeles, Proximity to everything in LA is phenomenal. Peaceful building and lovely tree lined street. Early June move-in. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to everything. 12 month lease only. OAC. Gated and Secured Garage Parking for 2.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for ultra fast and rapid response)



(RLNE5795473)