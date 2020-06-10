All apartments in Los Angeles
11611 Montana Avenue

11611 Montana Avenue · (310) 975-4064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11611 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH2 · Avail. now

$6,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
One of a Kind CA Coastal Style Luxury 3BR Penthouse with High Vaulted Ceilings and rooftop patio/terrace in Prime Brentwood. Peaceful and Safe!! Massive Ultra Modern + Updated Brentwood Masterpiece. Features 4 large terraces and a wonderfully massive living and dining room area with Fireplace. W/D in unit. Super close to the best schools and shops in all of LA. One of the best neighborhoods in Los Angeles, Proximity to everything in LA is phenomenal. Peaceful building and lovely tree lined street. Early June move-in. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to everything. 12 month lease only. OAC. Gated and Secured Garage Parking for 2.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for ultra fast and rapid response)

Local Employers:

SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more! Prof

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11611-montana-ave-los-angeles-ca-90049-usa-unit-ph2/83a56c60-9e5c-4054-bad6-fe2650ed3e39

(RLNE5795473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

