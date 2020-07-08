Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11605 ST DILLING
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM
1 of 50
11605 ST DILLING
11605 Dilling Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11605 Dilling Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11605 ST DILLING have any available units?
11605 ST DILLING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11605 ST DILLING currently offering any rent specials?
11605 ST DILLING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11605 ST DILLING pet-friendly?
No, 11605 ST DILLING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11605 ST DILLING offer parking?
Yes, 11605 ST DILLING offers parking.
Does 11605 ST DILLING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11605 ST DILLING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11605 ST DILLING have a pool?
No, 11605 ST DILLING does not have a pool.
Does 11605 ST DILLING have accessible units?
No, 11605 ST DILLING does not have accessible units.
Does 11605 ST DILLING have units with dishwashers?
No, 11605 ST DILLING does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11605 ST DILLING have units with air conditioning?
No, 11605 ST DILLING does not have units with air conditioning.
