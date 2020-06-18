11591 Riverside Dr

Amenities

This beautiful unit in a 4-plex home is filled with natural light and a lush front yard. Perfect for a nature enjoyer, as Valley Village Park is only a block away. Located in the heart of North Hollywood's quaint art district community, with neighborhood cafes and conveniently 3 minutes from the 'North Hollywood' subway station on the red line, a Ralphs, and 24 Hour Fitness. Nearby to CBS studios and Universal City Walk, yet still in a quiet and nature-filled residential neighborhood.



Brand new carpets

Copious amounts of storage and closet space

A/C, but no central heating

Parking included

Minimum 1 year lease



No pets. No smoking.



Please text Melinda at 323-640-0344 to schedule a viewing and join our community today!



