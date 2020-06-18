All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11591 Riverside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11591 Riverside Dr
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

11591 Riverside Dr

11591 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11591 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
24hr gym
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
This beautiful unit in a 4-plex home is filled with natural light and a lush front yard. Perfect for a nature enjoyer, as Valley Village Park is only a block away. Located in the heart of North Hollywood's quaint art district community, with neighborhood cafes and conveniently 3 minutes from the 'North Hollywood' subway station on the red line, a Ralphs, and 24 Hour Fitness. Nearby to CBS studios and Universal City Walk, yet still in a quiet and nature-filled residential neighborhood.

Amenities:
Brand new carpets
Copious amounts of storage and closet space
A/C, but no central heating
Parking included
Minimum 1 year lease

No pets. No smoking.

Please text Melinda at 323-640-0344 to schedule a viewing and join our community today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4582945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11591 Riverside Dr have any available units?
11591 Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11591 Riverside Dr have?
Some of 11591 Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11591 Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11591 Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11591 Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11591 Riverside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11591 Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11591 Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 11591 Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11591 Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11591 Riverside Dr have a pool?
No, 11591 Riverside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11591 Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 11591 Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11591 Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11591 Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College