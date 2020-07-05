1157 Bellevue Ave

Amenities

Tasteful 2 Bed 1 Bath Unit with balcony and shared patio in Echo Park/Angelino Heights in 4-unit building. Nestled in the heart of Angelino Heights/Echo Park.



Spectacular unobstructed views of the downtown skyline. Walk up to the property and you approach the eclectic mural on the wall and the contemporary automatic secure gate.



Features include :

- Open living, beautiful hardwood floors

- Gorgeous open kitchen with custom cabinetry

- Stainless steel sink and appliances and stone countertops

- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove and Microwave

- 2 bedrooms with closet spaces

- One Bathroom with bathtub

- Stack washer and dryer inside the unit

- Central AC/Heat and great modern finishes/fixtures throughout

- One assigned gated parking spot

- Landlord pays for Water - Tenants pay for all other utilities



Enjoy a drink and the beautiful sunset views after work on the shared patio. The patio includes an outside living room, dining area, modern railing and a stainless steel pergola with strewn market lights. You are walking distance to Button Mash, The Short Stop, Guisados, Lassens Market, Dodgers Stadium and much much more.