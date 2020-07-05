All apartments in Los Angeles
1157 Bellevue Ave

1157 Bellevue Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1157 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Tasteful 2 Bed 1 Bath Unit with balcony and shared patio in Echo Park/Angelino Heights in 4-unit building. Nestled in the heart of Angelino Heights/Echo Park.

Spectacular unobstructed views of the downtown skyline. Walk up to the property and you approach the eclectic mural on the wall and the contemporary automatic secure gate.

Features include :
- Open living, beautiful hardwood floors
- Gorgeous open kitchen with custom cabinetry
- Stainless steel sink and appliances and stone countertops
- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove and Microwave
- 2 bedrooms with closet spaces
- One Bathroom with bathtub
- Stack washer and dryer inside the unit
- Central AC/Heat and great modern finishes/fixtures throughout
- One assigned gated parking spot
- Landlord pays for Water - Tenants pay for all other utilities

Enjoy a drink and the beautiful sunset views after work on the shared patio. The patio includes an outside living room, dining area, modern railing and a stainless steel pergola with strewn market lights. You are walking distance to Button Mash, The Short Stop, Guisados, Lassens Market, Dodgers Stadium and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 Bellevue Ave have any available units?
1157 Bellevue Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1157 Bellevue Ave have?
Some of 1157 Bellevue Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 Bellevue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Bellevue Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Bellevue Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1157 Bellevue Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1157 Bellevue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1157 Bellevue Ave offers parking.
Does 1157 Bellevue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1157 Bellevue Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Bellevue Ave have a pool?
No, 1157 Bellevue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1157 Bellevue Ave have accessible units?
No, 1157 Bellevue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Bellevue Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 Bellevue Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

