11549 Sylvan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606 North Hollywood
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 5 Available 06/01/20 Bright Spacious Upper Apt - Property Id: 283904
Newly Renovated Bright Spacious Upper Apartment Wood Flooring Air Conditioned Quartz Counter Stove and Dishwasher 1 Parking Space Onsite Laundry Water and Trash paid will consider one small pet with additional deposit One year lease Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283904 Property Id 283904
(RLNE5792331)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11549 Sylvan St 5 have any available units?
11549 Sylvan St 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.