11549 Sylvan St 5

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Unit 5 Available 06/01/20 Bright Spacious Upper Apt - Property Id: 283904



Newly Renovated Bright Spacious Upper Apartment

Wood Flooring

Air Conditioned

Quartz Counter

Stove and Dishwasher

1 Parking Space

Onsite Laundry

Water and Trash paid

will consider one small pet with additional deposit

One year lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283904

Property Id 283904



(RLNE5792331)