11549 Sylvan St 5
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

11549 Sylvan St 5

11549 Sylvan Street · No Longer Available
Location

11549 Sylvan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 5 Available 06/01/20 Bright Spacious Upper Apt - Property Id: 283904

Newly Renovated Bright Spacious Upper Apartment
Wood Flooring
Air Conditioned
Quartz Counter
Stove and Dishwasher
1 Parking Space
Onsite Laundry
Water and Trash paid
will consider one small pet with additional deposit
One year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283904
Property Id 283904

(RLNE5792331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11549 Sylvan St 5 have any available units?
11549 Sylvan St 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11549 Sylvan St 5 have?
Some of 11549 Sylvan St 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11549 Sylvan St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
11549 Sylvan St 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11549 Sylvan St 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11549 Sylvan St 5 is pet friendly.
Does 11549 Sylvan St 5 offer parking?
Yes, 11549 Sylvan St 5 offers parking.
Does 11549 Sylvan St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11549 Sylvan St 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11549 Sylvan St 5 have a pool?
No, 11549 Sylvan St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 11549 Sylvan St 5 have accessible units?
No, 11549 Sylvan St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 11549 Sylvan St 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11549 Sylvan St 5 has units with dishwashers.

