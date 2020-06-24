1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful luxury 1-Bedroom unit with inside laundry and gated parking in the meticulously maintained Brentwood Villas. Available now for short or long term. Great location walkable to numerous shops, restaurants, gym, yoga, and caf~s. Easy freeway access. Gourmet stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops, eco-friendly bamboo wood floors throughout, full size washer/dryer in unit, lots of light, and a brand new remodeled bathroom with fogless LED vanity mirror, extra deep soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, top of the line fixtures. Security entry building also offers a well-equipped gym, pool, sauna and sun deck. Available fully furnished or unfurnished - inquire about furnished and short term lease pricing.