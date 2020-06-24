All apartments in Los Angeles
1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue
1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue

1154 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1154 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
yoga
Beautiful luxury 1-Bedroom unit with inside laundry and gated parking in the meticulously maintained Brentwood Villas. Available now for short or long term. Great location walkable to numerous shops, restaurants, gym, yoga, and caf~s. Easy freeway access. Gourmet stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops, eco-friendly bamboo wood floors throughout, full size washer/dryer in unit, lots of light, and a brand new remodeled bathroom with fogless LED vanity mirror, extra deep soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, top of the line fixtures. Security entry building also offers a well-equipped gym, pool, sauna and sun deck. Available fully furnished or unfurnished - inquire about furnished and short term lease pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154 South BARRINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
