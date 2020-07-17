Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11518 Amestoy
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 6
11518 Amestoy
11518 Amestoy Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
11518 Amestoy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Gorgeous 2019 built detached Guest house. Enter this beauty from your own private gate to this charmer with model touches. Electric gated parking area with two parking spaces. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11518 Amestoy have any available units?
11518 Amestoy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11518 Amestoy currently offering any rent specials?
11518 Amestoy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11518 Amestoy pet-friendly?
No, 11518 Amestoy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11518 Amestoy offer parking?
Yes, 11518 Amestoy offers parking.
Does 11518 Amestoy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11518 Amestoy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11518 Amestoy have a pool?
No, 11518 Amestoy does not have a pool.
Does 11518 Amestoy have accessible units?
No, 11518 Amestoy does not have accessible units.
Does 11518 Amestoy have units with dishwashers?
No, 11518 Amestoy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11518 Amestoy have units with air conditioning?
No, 11518 Amestoy does not have units with air conditioning.
