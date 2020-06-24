115 S. St Andrews Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



BRAND-NEW MULTI-LEVEL TOWNHOMES! Great location in Los Angeles. Centrally located only minutes from Downtown LA (8 min from Staples Center/LA Live), adjacent to Hollywood (4 min), Beverly Hills (15 min). Located on the border of Hancock Park and Koreatown.



THESE UNITS ARE LIKE HOMES! Each unit with private rooftop deck, gourmet kitchens, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer in unit, designer wood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, designer toiled bathrooms, gated entry/pkg, tandem parking space (fits one full-sized car and one compact car).



Garage